Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
  • Hope we will start to see inflation decline, watching month-over-month changes
  • Feels Fed decisions and signals this year will go a long way towards addressing inflation
  • Would like to see balance sheet reduced 'pretty significantly' and for reductions to start soon
  • There is evidence to suggest an inflation decline is coming
  • Says he's 'leaning' towards a fourth hike in 2022 and projecting 3% PCE inflation for the year
  • US growing 'comfortably' through 2022 and 2023 would have to happen for Fed policy to constrain growth

He won't have to wait long for m/m changes, the CPI report is due on Thursday.