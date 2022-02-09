- Hope we will start to see inflation decline, watching month-over-month changes
- Feels Fed decisions and signals this year will go a long way towards addressing inflation
- Would like to see balance sheet reduced 'pretty significantly' and for reductions to start soon
- There is evidence to suggest an inflation decline is coming
- Says he's 'leaning' towards a fourth hike in 2022 and projecting 3% PCE inflation for the year
- US growing 'comfortably' through 2022 and 2023 would have to happen for Fed policy to constrain growth
He won't have to wait long for m/m changes, the CPI report is due on Thursday.