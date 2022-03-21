Atlanta Fed President Bostic

Balance sheet reductions will inform appropriate pace of hikes

His baseline suggests they won't need to hike rates above neutral

Have not settled on appropriate pace for balance sheet runoff but expect symmetry of scale relative to the last one

Comfortable with more aggressive rate hikes if data says that's appropriate

The balance sheet question is the near-term one but I think the market is going to be eyeing the debate above neutral. The long end of the curve is pricing the terminal rate and if we don't get above 2.25% or so then there will be plenty of life in the economy for years to come.