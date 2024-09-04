Wage growth pulling back to level more conducive to price stability

Business contacts point to a loosening but still broadly stably labor market

Labor market conditions to weaken, but not weak

Am now giving equal attention to maximum employment objective as inflation

Fed must stay vigilant to ensure inflation risks continue to wane

Am not quite prepared to declare victory over inflation as risks remain

Price pressures are diminishing quickly and broadly

No panic among my business contacts but describe an economy and labor market losing momentum

Most recent inflation reports bolster my confidence inflation likely on sustainable path to 2%

Soft landing for economy may be within reach

Fed is in a generally favorable position

We must not maintain a restrictive policy stance for too long

Bostic has been hawkish but there is a dovish shift here, though I don't see any sign of a rush to cut by 50 bps.