Bostic
  • Wage growth pulling back to level more conducive to price stability
  • Business contacts point to a loosening but still broadly stably labor market
  • Labor market conditions to weaken, but not weak
  • Am now giving equal attention to maximum employment objective as inflation
  • Fed must stay vigilant to ensure inflation risks continue to wane
  • Am not quite prepared to declare victory over inflation as risks remain
  • Price pressures are diminishing quickly and broadly
  • No panic among my business contacts but describe an economy and labor market losing momentum
  • Most recent inflation reports bolster my confidence inflation likely on sustainable path to 2%
  • Soft landing for economy may be within reach
  • Fed is in a generally favorable position
  • We must not maintain a restrictive policy stance for too long

Bostic has been hawkish but there is a dovish shift here, though I don't see any sign of a rush to cut by 50 bps.