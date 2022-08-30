The Atlanta Fed Pres. Raphael Bostic is on the wires saying:
- Slowing inflation may give us a reason to slow interest rate hikes
- Overall picture of economy remains fuzzy with inflation still broad-based but jobs data strong
- There are risks of being either too timid or too aggressive in raising rates
Bostic is coming off the talking points of the Fed Chair from Jackson Hole a bit.
UPDATE: After perusing the actual text of the speech, he does reiterate the talking points of the Fed chair
