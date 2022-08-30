The Atlanta Fed Pres. Raphael Bostic is on the wires saying:

Slowing inflation may give us a reason to slow interest rate hikes

Overall picture of economy remains fuzzy with inflation still broad-based but jobs data strong

There are risks of being either too timid or too aggressive in raising rates

Bostic is coming off the talking points of the Fed Chair from Jackson Hole a bit.

UPDATE: After perusing the actual text of the speech, he does reiterate the talking points of the Fed chair

