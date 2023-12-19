Fed's Bostic
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic:

  • Still a ways to go on inflation even though Fed has made "tremendous" progress
  • Pandemic policies left families and businesses in much stronger position able to absorb restrictive policy
  • Expect inflation to continue to come down slowly and unevenly
  • Expect tight labor markets to continue moving forward.
  • Paying a lot of attention to 3 and 6-month inflation figures, they are coming down
  • Wages have been a trailing indicator and a way to retain workers
  • Have to keep an eye out to ensure output does not become too weak
  • Businesses and employers still see the economy as strong, with robust demand
  • Fed is in a good play with a pathway to fixing inflation without much labor market pain
  • Businesses increasingly say they do not have the same price power as early in the pandemic
  • Fed is not going to jump at the first data point
  • Policy will need to be resolute