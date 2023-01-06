- How the economy evolves will shape what the Fed has to do
- Housing and other interest rate sectors have seen significant slowing, business leaders see labor markets easing
- Still not easy to find workers but it's easier than it was
- Demand-supply imbalance is not changing rapidly, process will take some time
- Expect US GDP at 1% for 2023
- Signs that things are moving in a positive direction on inflation
- The US has a lot of momentum to absorb Fed policy and avoid a significant contraction
These comments lean hard into the idea of a soft landing.