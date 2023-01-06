How the economy evolves will shape what the Fed has to do

Housing and other interest rate sectors have seen significant slowing, business leaders see labor markets easing

Still not easy to find workers but it's easier than it was

Demand-supply imbalance is not changing rapidly, process will take some time

Expect US GDP at 1% for 2023

Signs that things are moving in a positive direction on inflation

The US has a lot of momentum to absorb Fed policy and avoid a significant contraction

These comments lean hard into the idea of a soft landing.