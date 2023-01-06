Bostic
  • How the economy evolves will shape what the Fed has to do
  • Housing and other interest rate sectors have seen significant slowing, business leaders see labor markets easing
  • Still not easy to find workers but it's easier than it was
  • Demand-supply imbalance is not changing rapidly, process will take some time
  • Expect US GDP at 1% for 2023
  • Signs that things are moving in a positive direction on inflation
  • The US has a lot of momentum to absorb Fed policy and avoid a significant contraction

These comments lean hard into the idea of a soft landing.