Atlanta Fed President Bostic

If data persists at elevated levels, I am going to have to look at a 50 bps move for March

Still more data to come before next meeting

I don't think Powell has this kind of luxury. The Fed doesn't want to roil markets, especially with a war going on.The implied odds of a 50 bps hike are down to 14.5%.