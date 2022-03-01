fed-bosticv

Atlanta Fed Bostic is speaking once again and says:

Fed Bostic said yesterday that he would need to reevaluate on whether to do 50 basis points at the March meeting if growth remains strong.

  • Open to 4 quarter point increases this year if inflation continues to surprise on the upside
  • Everything is on the table if data point to need for more frequent rate increases or in larger increments than 1/4 point