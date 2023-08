Baseline is no rate cuts until the second half of 2024 at earliest

Inflation is unacceptably high but there has been significant progress

Data consistent with 'orderly slowdown'

We are in a phase where there is some risk of overtightening

says he would have 'grudgingly' voted for a rate hike in July

If progress on inflation stalls, I would be comfortable contemplating a rate hike

Bostic is a voter next year. The dovish tone isn't new.