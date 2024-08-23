- Inflation has come way down
- We are close to being ready to cut rates
- We're going to have to think hard about what's happening in labor markets
- Our policy has had its effect and we can start pathway back to normal policy posture
- The numbers in the last couple months have come in more positive
- Underlying inflation is all flashing red still, we still have a ways to go
- Inflation has come down faster than I expected and to me that says it may be appropriate to pull forward easing (he previously had only one cut on the dot plot)
- You can't ignore the data, it's come in a way that shows it's closer to moving than further
- For me, I just want see the next couple of data points