1250 GMT / 0850 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman discusses the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Georgia Bankers Association President/CEO Conference

Bowman dissented at the most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. In favour of a 25bp rate cut vs. the 50bp that was passed. Bowman spoke last week:

I posted on the super US economy earlier, wondering aloud about the wisdom of slashing rates right now:

Anyway, coming up at 1755 GMT / 1355 US Eastern time we get the hear from the big guy himself, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell