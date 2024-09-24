FOMC board member Michelle Bowman is speaking and says:

Dissent to half-point cut warranted by inflation still above target, "measured pace of cuts more appropriate"

Core inflation remains uncomfortably above 2% target with upside risks given ongoing growth in spending, wages

Recalibrating policy appropriate given progress on inflation, but should not declare victory yet

Upside risks to inflation still "prominent," including supply chain fragility, fiscal policy, mismatch of housing supply and demand

Though labor market has shown signs of cooling, wage growth, spending and GDP “not consistent" with a material economic weakening

There are still more jobs than available workers

Rise in unemployment largely due to slowed hiring and improving supply

"Considerable" pent-up demand and available cash ready to be used as interest rate falls, a risk to meeting inflation goal