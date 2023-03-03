Bowman speaks about Fed asset purchases.

Key issue for central banks is how to clearly distinguish asset purchases from monetary policy actions

Related issue is how to minimize Fed's footprint and amount of asset purchases needed to restore market function

Pandemic showed effectiveness of lending programs as backstops to support market functioning

She might circle back around later and Barkin is also on the docket at 4:45 pm ET.

Risk assets are sizzling today and Bowman is one of the Fed officials who could have pushed back but she hasn't, at least so far.