Bowman speaks about Fed asset purchases.

  • Key issue for central banks is how to clearly distinguish asset purchases from monetary policy actions
  • Related issue is how to minimize Fed's footprint and amount of asset purchases needed to restore market function
  • Pandemic showed effectiveness of lending programs as backstops to support market functioning

She might circle back around later and Barkin is also on the docket at 4:45 pm ET.

Risk assets are sizzling today and Bowman is one of the Fed officials who could have pushed back but she hasn't, at least so far.