Bowman speaks about Fed asset purchases.
- Key issue for central banks is how to clearly distinguish asset purchases from monetary policy actions
- Related issue is how to minimize Fed's footprint and amount of asset purchases needed to restore market function
- Pandemic showed effectiveness of lending programs as backstops to support market functioning
She might circle back around later and Barkin is also on the docket at 4:45 pm ET.
Risk assets are sizzling today and Bowman is one of the Fed officials who could have pushed back but she hasn't, at least so far.