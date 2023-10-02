It will likely be appropriate to raise rates further and hold them at restrictive level for some time

Inflation remains too high

Sees risk that high energy prices could reverse some of the recent progress on lowering inflation

Frequency and scope of recent data revisions complicates task of projecting how economy will evolve

Expects progress to be slow on inflation given the current level of monetary policy restraint

Remains willing to support rate increase at a future meeting if data indicates progress on inflation has stalled or is too slow to return it to 2% in a timely way

Regulators seem to be engaging in 'heavy-handed' supervision of banks

Heavy-handed supervision? Does she remember what happened in March?

As for her comments on monetary policy, I they're nothing new. She's been hawkish for awhile and the rest of the FOMC appears to be headed in her direction.