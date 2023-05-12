  • Additional rate hikes 'likely appropriate' if inflation stays high, labour market stays tight
  • Policy is now restrictive but uncertain if it is sufficiently restrictive to bring down inflation
  • Inflation is still much too high
  • Policy action is not on a pre-set course
  • Recent data have not provided consistent evidence that inflation is on a downward path

In simpler words, she is saying that their priority is still to combat inflation and that rate hikes may not be over and done with yet. However, by acknowledging that policy is now "restrictive", it is in some sense arguing for their potential decision to pause the tightening cycle and reassess.