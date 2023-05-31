>
Fed's Bowman: Residential real estate 'appears to be rebounding'
Adam Button
Wednesday, 31/05/2023 | 13:03 GMT-0
Residential real estate appears to be rebounding, with implications for 's the Fed
Read this Term battle inflation
Read this Term While lower rents will eventually be reflected in inflation data, home prices themselves are levelling out Pandemic-related surge of homebuilding and renovation has moderated, but important to understand long-term impact on family formation, housing demand
Bowman is speaking at a Fed Listens event in Boston with Susan Collins. I don't think she's trying to send a message about interest rates with this comment but it's an important area to think about for Fed officials. I believe US housing has a long way to run and will make it difficult for the Fed to get inflation under control; there's so much pent up demand.
