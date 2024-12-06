Michelle Bowman

Fed still has not achieved its 2% inflation target

Economic conditions are very strong

The Fed has made progress in lowering inflation and cooling the labor market.

Unemployment rate still well-below 'full employment' level

Core inflation 'uncomfortably' above target

Upside risks to inflation remain prominent

Lowering policy rate too quickly could ignite inflation

Inflation data next week will help made decision on rates

Bowman is a hawk so it wouldn't be a surprise to see her dissent this month if the Fed cuts.