Michelle Bowman Fed
  • Fed still has not achieved its 2% inflation target
  • Economic conditions are very strong
  • The Fed has made progress in lowering inflation and cooling the labor market.
  • Unemployment rate still well-below 'full employment' level
  • Core inflation 'uncomfortably' above target
  • Upside risks to inflation remain prominent
  • Lowering policy rate too quickly could ignite inflation
  • Inflation data next week will help made decision on rates

Bowman is a hawk so it wouldn't be a surprise to see her dissent this month if the Fed cuts.