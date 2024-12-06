- Fed still has not achieved its 2% inflation target
- Economic conditions are very strong
- The Fed has made progress in lowering inflation and cooling the labor market.
- Unemployment rate still well-below 'full employment' level
- Core inflation 'uncomfortably' above target
- Upside risks to inflation remain prominent
- Lowering policy rate too quickly could ignite inflation
- Inflation data next week will help made decision on rates
Bowman is a hawk so it wouldn't be a surprise to see her dissent this month if the Fed cuts.