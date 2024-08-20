Labor market continues to loosen, come into better balance

Unemployment rate is up but still historically low

Wage gains remain above pace consistent with our goal

Should incoming data show inflation is moving sustainably toward target, it will become appropriate to gradually lower rates to avoid becoming overly restrictive

Will remain cautious in my approach to any change in policy stance

Still see the need to pay close attention to the price-stability side of our mandate while watching for risk of a material weakening in the labor market

Still sees upside risks to inflation

We need to be patient and avoid undermining continued progress on lowering inflation by overreacting

She isn't giving much away here but that's no surprise as she's a hawk. Nevertheless, I find it hard to envision a world where she is supporting a 50 bps cut in September.