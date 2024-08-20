- Labor market continues to loosen, come into better balance
- Unemployment rate is up but still historically low
- Wage gains remain above pace consistent with our goal
- Should incoming data show inflation is moving sustainably toward target, it will become appropriate to gradually lower rates to avoid becoming overly restrictive
- Will remain cautious in my approach to any change in policy stance
- Still see the need to pay close attention to the price-stability side of our mandate while watching for risk of a material weakening in the labor market
- Still sees upside risks to inflation
- We need to be patient and avoid undermining continued progress on lowering inflation by overreacting
She isn't giving much away here but that's no surprise as she's a hawk. Nevertheless, I find it hard to envision a world where she is supporting a 50 bps cut in September.