Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Forward Guidance as a Monetary Policy Tool: Considerations for the Current Economic Environment" before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York.
Headlines via Reuters:
'sizable' rate hikes should remain on table if do not see signs is moving down inflation
Inflation
Read this Term Fully supported Fed's 75-bps rate hikes If inflation starts to decline, slower pace of rate increases would be appropriate 'not yet clear' how high rate will need to go Inflation much too high, must bring it down Fed funds rate will need to rise to restrictive level, remain there 'for some time' Not yet clear how much time before inflation moves down in 'consistent,' 'lasting' way Significant uncertainty on inflation outlook makes it challenging to provide precise guidance on path of rates Outlook for inflation, economic activity has 'significant two-sided risks' High uncertainty puts a premium on flexibility Should limit explicit forward guidance to when rates are near zero and inflation subdued Benefits of explicit forward guidance lower, risks are higher now than in years following the 2008 crisis Should communicate unwavering resolve to restore price stability, decide policy meeting-by-meeting, stay attentive to risks
Nothing much to set Bowman apart from most of her Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) colleagues here. Bowman is acknowledging data-dependence to guide the rate-hike path ahead.
Fed funds
