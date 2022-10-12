Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Forward Guidance as a Monetary Policy Tool: Considerations for the Current Economic Environment" before the Money Marketeers of New York University, in New York.

Nothing much to set Bowman apart from most of her Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) colleagues here. Bowman is acknowledging data-dependence to guide the rate-hike path ahead.

