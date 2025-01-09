fed Bowman

The topic of this speech was "Reflections on 2024: Monetary policy, economic performance, and lessons for banking regulation".

  • Supported December cut as a 'final step' in policy recalibration
  • Says she could have supported no action in December, given lack of progress on inflation and strength in economy
  • Prefers a cautious, gradual approach to adjusting policy
  • Current stance of policy may not be as restrictive as others may see it
  • We should refrain from judging incoming administration policies until we see them
  • Inflation elevated, see upside risks, progress has stalled
  • Wage growth remains above pace consistent with inflation goal
  • Says she sees greater risks on inflation mandate than jobs
  • Bank regulators should adopt a more pragmatic approach to policymaking

Bowman is a leading candidate to take over the Fed's banking supervision role.