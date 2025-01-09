The topic of this speech was "Reflections on 2024: Monetary policy, economic performance, and lessons for banking regulation".

Supported December cut as a 'final step' in policy recalibration

Says she could have supported no action in December, given lack of progress on inflation and strength in economy

Prefers a cautious, gradual approach to adjusting policy

Current stance of policy may not be as restrictive as others may see it

We should refrain from judging incoming administration policies until we see them

Inflation elevated, see upside risks, progress has stalled

Wage growth remains above pace consistent with inflation goal

Says she sees greater risks on inflation mandate than jobs

Bank regulators should adopt a more pragmatic approach to policymaking

Bowman is a leading candidate to take over the Fed's banking supervision role.