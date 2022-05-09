Here is the post on the Financial Stability Report, a quick summary and link to the full thing:
Brainard remarks:
- Fed is working with domestic, international regulators to better understand exposures of commodity market participants
- large price spikes. margin calls in commodities from Russias Ukraine war highlight potential for contagion to large financial institutions
- business. households appear to have resources to cover debt burdens. an important aspect of resilience in a rising interest-rate environment