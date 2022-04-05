Brainard fantastic four meme

There's a dichotomy here between 'stronger action' and 'methodically'. The first sounds like 50 bps while the second sounds like steady 25 bps hikes.

The stock market has slumped and the US dollar climbed since these comments, with the market more focused on the talk of 'stronger action.' I'm not sure that's the right take but the Nasdaq was vulnerable. Yields in the belly of the US Treasury curve have also risen by a couple basis points.