Recent downshift in the pace of hikes allows the Fed to assess more data as it moves policy to sufficiently restrictive levels

Inflation has been declining, data points to subdued growth ahead

Monetary policy's drag on US economic growth and employment likely to increase in 2023

Tentative signs labor demand is cooling

Wages do not appear to be driving inflation

Tentative signs of moderating wage growth

Risk-management posture needed to defend inflation expectations anchor

We've heard these talking points repeated many times before. It's going to take more weak data to get the Fed to back off on 5-5.25% rates.