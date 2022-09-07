Lael Brainard comments:

At some point in tightening cycle risks will become more two-sided

We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down

Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time

Fed's policy rate will need to rise further

Need 'several months of low monthly inflation readings' to be confident inflation is moving down to 2% (she's refering to core here)

Our resolve is firm, goals clear and tools 'up to the task'

Jobs market continues to exhibit considerable strength, which is hard to reconcile with more downbeat tone of activity

A variety of indicators are showing signs of improvement on delivery times and supplies of some goods

Notes that food inflation up 8.5% year-to-date and continuing to rise

How long it takes to move inflation back down to 2 percent will depend on a combination of continued easing in supply constraints, slower demand growth, and lower markups, against the backdrop of anchored expectations

A reduction in currently elevated margins could make an important contribution to reduced inflation pressures in consumer goods

Full text

On the first read of the headlines, there was no real clue here on 50 vs 75 bps but after reading the speech, it's more dovish than it seems. There are some old 'team transitory' talking points in there and the argument that soft European and Chinese demand are disinflationary.

She also says this:

The rapidity of the tightening cycle and its global nature, as well as the uncertainty around the pace at which the effects of tighter financial conditions are working their way through aggregate demand, create risks associated with overtightening.

She also cited that the pace of QT double this month.

Brainard balances that by warning about the high costs of sustained inflation, including the talking point that virtually every central banker has been making:

"With a series of inflationary supply shocks, it is especially important to guard against the risk that households and businesses could start to expect inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term to remain above 2 percent in the longer run, which would make it much more challenging to bring inflation back down to our target."

Q&A now:

Global tightening could potentially lower inflation pressure in the US

Highly attentive to events abroad

I'd like to see a clear regulator system around bitcoin