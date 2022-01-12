Brainard (these Headlines via Reuters)

  • says inflation is too high in prepared remarks for US senate banking committee nomination hearing
  • our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down while sustaining recovery that includes everyone
  • getting inflation back down to 2% while sustaining recovery that includes everyone is 'our most important task'
  • economy is making 'welcome progress,' pandemic continues to pose challenges
  • our priority is to protect gains we've made, support full recovery
  • committed to pursuing fed's two goals of price stability, maximum employment
  • committed to independent, nonpartisan status of fed
  • will support policies that are in the interests of the American people

Full text is here