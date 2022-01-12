Brainard (these Headlines via Reuters)
- says inflation is too high in prepared remarks for US senate banking committee nomination hearing
- our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down while sustaining recovery that includes everyone
- getting inflation back down to 2% while sustaining recovery that includes everyone is 'our most important task'
- economy is making 'welcome progress,' pandemic continues to pose challenges
- our priority is to protect gains we've made, support full recovery
- committed to pursuing fed's two goals of price stability, maximum employment
- committed to independent, nonpartisan status of fed
- will support policies that are in the interests of the American people