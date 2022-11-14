sdf

Key line: "I think it will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of increases. But I think what's really important to emphasize is we’ve done a lot, but we have additional work to do...By moving forward at a pace that’s more deliberate, we’ll be able to assess more data and be better able to adjust the path of rates to bring inflation down."

The comments aren't any kind of surprise but there might have been market participants looking for a stronger Fed push-back against equity market gains. Instead, Brainard is sticking with her somewhat-dovish talking points.

The US dollar has softened on these comments while equities have bounced.