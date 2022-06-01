fed bullard

St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard speaking on the economy says:

Fed's Bullard is a voting member on the FOMC board in 2022. He is the most hawkish of the Fed officials currently. Last week he reiterated his view of rates going into a 3.5%.

Of note from the Fed is that the quantitative tightening begins today.

More from a Bullard:

  • Not advisable to move to quickly and central banking
  • Have already announced will raise rates by 50 basis points per meeting, that's a good path
  • Want to get too higher policy rate expeditiously
  • If unable to bring inflation under control, could be in for a very long haul
  • Hopeful to bring inflation down to 2% very soon
  • Have hope that special factors driving inflation will abate
  • If pandemic had ended cleanly in 2021 Fed would have acted more quickly