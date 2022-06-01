St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard speaking on the economy says:
- Current US macro situation straining Fed's credibility on inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term
- Inflation expectations could become unmoored without credible Fed action
- Fed has taken important steps to return inflation to 2%, including rate hikes and promises of more
- Fed must follow through on forward guidance with rate hikes
- Effects of Fed to forward guidance on rates already taking hold on economy, inflation
- Labor markets grow best, expect continue GDP growth in 2022, risks remain substantial
Fed's Bullard is a voting member on the FOMC board in 2022. He is the most hawkish of the Fed officials currently. Last week he reiterated his view of rates going into a 3.5%.
Of note from the Fed is that the quantitative tightening begins today.
More from a Bullard:
- Not advisable to move to quickly and central banking
- Have already announced will raise rates by 50 basis points per meeting, that's a good path
- Want to get too higher policy rate expeditiously
- If unable to bring inflation under control, could be in for a very long haul
- Hopeful to bring inflation down to 2% very soon
- Have hope that special factors driving inflation will abate
- If pandemic had ended cleanly in 2021 Fed would have acted more quickly
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW