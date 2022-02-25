Fed's Bullard is chirping. The 2022 voting member and hawk says:

The direct links between Ukraine/Russia to the US economy is minimal

He would like to see 100 bp rise by July 1

Would like to see balance sheet reduction by July 1

Sees core PCE at 3.5% at the end of the year

Fed policy has more work to do in H2 2022

Sees 2022 GDP growth in 3.5% to 4% range

See unemployment falling to 3.0%

His projections on the economy are generally better than the FOMC central tendency (GDP is not higher). The Fed's central tendencies show:

Core PCE 2.5% to 3.0%

Unemployment 3.4% to 3.7%

GDP 3.6% to 4.5%