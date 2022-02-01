The St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard, is scheduled to speeak at the bar the hour.

Bullard is one of the more hawkish members of the Fed. On January 12th, he shifted his view up a notch after the CPI report saying:

“I actually now think we should maybe go to four hikes in 2022," he said, adding that it's important to go sooner. He said to "make the first move in March." That's something that's 90% already priced into markets.

“If we get a couple of rate-hike moves under our belt during the first part of this year then we’ll be in better shape” for monetary policy over the longer run, and it might allow the Fed to not raise rates as much over time as would be the case if rate rises are delayed, Mr. Bullard said.

