Solid US economy can handle rising rates

last week's job reports points to a solid US economy with little sign of a recession on the horizon.

Financial markets are flashing signs that an economic downturn could arrive sometime next year

now we have lots of inflation, but the question is can we get inflation back to 2% without disrupting the economy

does not seem the US has contracted over the first two months of the year

Still supports a 75 basis point hike at the July meeting

higher rates limit the ability of consumers and businesses to borrow and spend which can cool growth and inflation, but they also carry the risk of tipping the economy into a downturn

other measures of the economy, such as broad measures of workers and business incomes, suggests the economy likely expanded in the 1st 6 months of this year

businesses added 2.7 million jobs during that time, a robust total that reflects an optimistic outlook among businesses

Fed's Bostic is also supported a 75 basis point hike. The Fed of central tendency implies an end of year rate of 3.4%. The current rate is at 1.5% to 1.75%. A 75 basis point hike would take the rate to 2.25% to 2.5%,the rate that Fed officials have called near the neutral rate.

Bullard is a voting member on the Federal Reserve this year