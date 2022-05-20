St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard will be speaking on FOXBusiness at 1:15 PM ET (around 15 minutes).

Bullard is a voting member on the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. Read this Term this year and the most hawkish of the Fed officials. Although he has talked about a 75 basis point hike, he has been more of an advocate for 50 basis points at each of the successive meetings going into the year end. Last week he said that he favors getting the Fed funds target rate to 3.5% by year-end.

CNBC's Kramer advocated for a 100 basis point hike by the Fed late yesterday and earlier today. He argues that there are pipeline inflation costs still to work its way into the economy. He cited major retailers like Target who are suppressing price rises, but under pressure to raise them as costs increase.

Amazon who not only employs a large number of people (costs going up), but relies on delivering goods to the general public (higher delivery costs). They have to be experiencing huge cost pressures.

Add those pressures to the supply chain issues - which are likely not to get better given the Chinese lockdowns - and the only solution is to destroy demand and hope it stops inflation expectations from becoming entrenched.

What will Bullard say? Will he shift to a bigger move?