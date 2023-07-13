Fed's Bullard to leave the Fed

St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard is announcing that he will be stepping down in August (August 14). He will become the Dean at Purdue University's Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr., School of Business. Bullard is not a voter in 2023. The next time the St. Louis Fed President votes is in 2025.

Bullard was one of the leaders in calling for rates to move higher quicker over the last few years. As such he has been known more as a hawk but he has played both sides as well during his years at the Fed.

Bullard is the longest serving Fed President.