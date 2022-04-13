There's a bit of 'fantasy' when it comes to current policy

Neutral is not enough to apply downward pressure on inflation

All it does is that it ceases to put upward pressure

Getting to neutral won't be enough

Yesterday's inflation report points to urgency in the Fed to act, feeling behind the curve

Fed funds rate should move up sharply, endorses a 3% move by Q3

I would argue that there is also a bit of 'fantasy' in thinking that rate hikes will do a whole lot to rein in price pressures in general. I made my case here already. But this is more of a credibility issue for the Fed perhaps, especially in trying to anchor inflation expectations.

I reckon a 50 bps move in May is all but certain at this stage. We'll just have to see if they have the appetite to stick with a more aggressive path in the following months.

Bullard's full interview can be found here (may be gated).