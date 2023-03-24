US remains in a position to see disinflation in 2023, will see if Fed needs to react more or not

Expects Fed will be dealing more with the strong economy into the spring and summer months and not worrying as much about financial stresses

Could be downside if financial stress gets worse and would react to that

Wide variety of jobs data pointing to continued strong labor market

In most likely scenario, Fed will have to 'ratchet up' more as financial stress abates and economy remains strong

Sees 80% chance financial stress abates and discussion shifts back to inflation; a lower-probability outcome is recession

Probability of global crisis from recent stress is low

I agree with Bullard here, which is an uncomfortable position.

As for him, he's not exactly pounding the table for rate hikes, which is a departure for him. It's more of a wait-and-see attitude, which is fair.