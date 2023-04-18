Fed's Bullard in a Reuters interview says:

US recession predictions ignore strength of labor market

Pandemic savings still to be used

Not much clear progress on inflation means interest rate needed to continue to rise

Still sees adequately restrictive policy rate at 5.5% – 5.75% range, bias to hold for longer until inflation contained

Risk of bank stress causing broad problems seems to have diminished

Fed should avoid extensive forward guidance and next meeting, keep options open

Fed Bullard and Feds Waller are both lobbying for multiple rate hikes still to come.