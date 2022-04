St. Louis Fed president Richard Bullard is speaking. Bullard is the most hawkish of the Fed members. He is semi-advocating for at least a look at raising rates by 75 basis points. Admittedly, his hawkish this has been a leading voice amongst Fed members:

Bullard says:

The Fed is behind the curve and will not have a hard landing

The US stocks have given up their gains on the back of the run higher in rates. The Nasdaq is now down -79 points at 13373 after trading as high as 13710.70.