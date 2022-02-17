fed bullard

St. Louis Pres. Richard Bullard is speaking on CNN. He is a voting member in 2022 and one of the more hawkish of Fed voting members.

Bullard's comments are consistent with ones made last week. At that time he started his pitch for 100 BPs by the 4th of July and also expressed his desire to raise rates as much as 50 BPs in March (but would defer to the Chair). There are 3 fed meetings between now and July. That implies 50, 25 and 25 hike trajectory (or some other combination)