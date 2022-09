Credibility of the inflation targeting regime is at risk

More rate rises to come in future meetings

Strict comparisons with Volcker are inappropriate now

US policy rate now arguably in restrictive territory

Labor market is very strong, this gives us room to take care of inflation as soon as we can

Sees likely peak of rates at around 4.5%, says Fed likely have to stay there for some time

There's no sign of a pivot in these comments. His comments are out about 12 minutes early.