The statement on Clarida's early exit does not give a reason. He has been embroiled in a trading scandal though so Powell is likely to have shown him the door.
Either that or Clarida needs a full month to prepare for Valentine's Day. Dunno.
The statement on Clarida's early exit does not give a reason. He has been embroiled in a trading scandal though so Powell is likely to have shown him the door.
Either that or Clarida needs a full month to prepare for Valentine's Day. Dunno.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers