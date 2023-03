Fed's Collins, Barkin and Kashkari are all scheduled to speak in the next 5-20 minutes. Boston Fed president Collins is speaking on the economy at 12:45 PM ET. Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin speaks in front of the Virginia Council of CEOs also at 12:45 PM ET, Feds Kashkari participates in a moderated town hall meeting at 1 PM ET.

Later this evening at 7 PM ET, Fed governor Christopher Waller speaks on the on the "unstable Phillips curve" in San Francisco.