On CNBC:
- Fed would try to look through one-time price level increases
- US has limited experience with large-scale tariffs
- I see the US economy as being in a good place overall
- Labor market has been in good shape, we're near full employment
- It's appropriate for policy to be patient, careful, no urgency to change rates
- There is no urgency to lower rates again
- A number of reason why long-term rates are moving as they have seen
- Fed must weigh both sides of dual mandate
There isn't much to digest here. The Fed certainly isn't at the top of mind today.