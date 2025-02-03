Fed's Collins
Fed's Collins

On CNBC:

  • Fed would try to look through one-time price level increases
  • US has limited experience with large-scale tariffs
  • I see the US economy as being in a good place overall
  • Labor market has been in good shape, we're near full employment
  • It's appropriate for policy to be patient, careful, no urgency to change rates
  • There is no urgency to lower rates again
  • A number of reason why long-term rates are moving as they have seen
  • Fed must weigh both sides of dual mandate

There isn't much to digest here. The Fed certainly isn't at the top of mind today.