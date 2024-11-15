- There is more data that we will see between now and December
- Have to continue to weigh what makes sense
- Fed could eventually slow down pace of rate cuts but too soon to say if it will be in December
- Fed policy is restrictive
- Don't see evidence of new price pressures
After Powell's comments yesterday, the odds of a 25 bps rate cut have dwindled to ~63% and is keeping that way now. Collins' remarks reaffirms that there is a likelihood of a pause next month and that is keeping markets on their toes.