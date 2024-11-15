There is more data that we will see between now and December

Have to continue to weigh what makes sense

Fed could eventually slow down pace of rate cuts but too soon to say if it will be in December

Fed policy is restrictive

Don't see evidence of new price pressures

After Powell's comments yesterday, the odds of a 25 bps rate cut have dwindled to ~63% and is keeping that way now. Collins' remarks reaffirms that there is a likelihood of a pause next month and that is keeping markets on their toes.