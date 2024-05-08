Fed's Collins

Boston Fed President Susan Collins is speaking and says:

Expects demand will need to slow to get inflation to 2%.

Fed policy well-positioned for current Outlook.

Monetary policy is moderately restrictive.

There are risks to cutting rates too soon.

Doesn't expect productivity jumped to be persistent.

Firms well-positioned to absorb faster wage growth.

Recent inflation setbacks are not a surprise.

Optimistic Fed can get 2% inflation in reasonable timeframe.

Economy is robust job market coming into better balance.

Comments from Fed's Collins supports no hike, but not in a hurry to cut rates soon either. Collins is NOT a voting member in 2024

Yields in the US remain modestly higher: