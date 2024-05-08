Fed's Collins
Boston Fed President Susan Collins is speaking and says:

  • Expects demand will need to slow to get inflation to 2%.
  • Fed policy well-positioned for current Outlook.
  • Monetary policy is moderately restrictive.
  • There are risks to cutting rates too soon.
  • Doesn't expect productivity jumped to be persistent.
  • Firms well-positioned to absorb faster wage growth.
  • Recent inflation setbacks are not a surprise.
  • Optimistic Fed can get 2% inflation in reasonable timeframe.
  • Economy is robust job market coming into better balance.

Comments from Fed's Collins supports no hike, but not in a hurry to cut rates soon either. Collins is NOT a voting member in 2024

Yields in the US remain modestly higher:

  • 2-year yield 4.826%, -0.2 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.486%, +1.6 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.481%, +2.1 basis points
  • 30-year 4.624%, +2.0 basis points