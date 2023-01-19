Should see a moderation in shelter inflation in spring of this year

Risks now more two-sided

I'm reasonable optimistic there is a path to reducing inflation without a significant downturn

Bringing labor market into better balance is 'critical' to achieving inflation target, still a long way to go

Policy rate needs to rise to likely just above 5%, then we need to hold rates for some time

The names change but the comments are the same. Every Fed officials is singing from the same choirbook.