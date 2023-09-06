Fed should 'allow time' when making monetary policy choices

Too soon to say inflation sustainably moving back back to target

Fed must balance lowering inflation against slowing economy too much

Fed can likely achieve goals without causing notable economic pain

Still too much job market demand

Wage growth remains elevated

Core services inflation moderation has been modest

Expects economy to slow into end of year

Collins said now is the time to be patient and deliberate with policy. There's a sense of unanimity at the Fed to hold off on hiking in September but to consider hiking later if inflation stays high. The Nov 1 meeting is showing a 40% chance of a hike.

Key passage:

The risk of inflation staying higher for longer must now be weighed against the risk that an overly restrictive stance of monetary policy will lead to a greater slowdown in activity than is needed to restore price stability. This context calls for a patient and careful, but deliberate, approach to policy, allowing time to assess the effects of policy actions to date, and then acting appropriately. Importantly, patience does not mean indecision, or a change in the commitment to the 2 percent target, but rather time to ensure that the economy is on a clear trajectory to achieve price stability.