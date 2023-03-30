>
Fed's Collins: My economic views are close to FOMC forecasts
Fed's Collins: My economic views are close to FOMC forecasts
Comments from the Fed's Collins
Thursday, 30/03/2023 | 17:07 GMT-0
- Risks to the outlook have increased with banking stress
- Inflation expectations data show confidence Fed will control inflation
- Jobs market may be lagging indicator right now
- Banking stress will make some firms more conservative in activities
- Prior to banking stress, I had expected the Fed
Read this Term to raise rates more than the prior projection
- It's hard to lower inflation
Read this Term without some rise in unemployment
- Getting inflation down argues for no rate cuts this year
- It's premature to say what the Fed should do at the next meeting
The Fed funds futures market is pricing in a 55% chance of a hike at the next meeting, with the remainder at 'no change'.
