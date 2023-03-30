Increased uncertainty about monetary policy

Fed will have to raise rates again to help lower to high inflation

Fed forecast of one additional hike in 2023 looks reasonable

After hiking again Fed will likely hold steady for remainder of the year

Financial sector stress has taken some pressure off Fed to hike rates

Banking sector are strong, resilient but likely to pull back on lending

Likely lending cutbacks will restrain economy

Supported Fed's most recent 25 basis point

Will use all necessary tools to counter financial market stress

The economy is a stronger-than-expected

Economy likely still feeling shift in Fed policy to more restrictive stance

Job market strength is likely to moderate

Tomorrow the core PCE data will be released at 8:30 AM with the expectations of a rise of 0.4% for the month of February. That is still too high given the Fed's target of 2.0%. However with bank credit tightening, that will have an additional effect on the economy and potentially inflation.

US stocks have come off a bit and trading near lows for the day.

Dow industrial average is down 24 points are -0.07% at 32693

S&P is up 8.72 points or 0.21% at 4036

NASDAQ index is up 54 points or 0.46% at 11980

In the US debt market, the yields are off their highs but still relatively low: