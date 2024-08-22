Fed's Collins

Asked about job benchmark revisions, says data overall tells a consistent story

Labor market overall is quite healthy and we want to preserve that

Unemployment is still low and jobless claims indicate orderly rebalancing

Soon is appropriate to begin cutting rates

A gradual and methodical pace of cuts is likely to appropriate once we are in a different policy stance

Still see quite a bit of resilience among consumers, also stress pockets though

Preserving a healthy labor market is a priority

This is an important point and suggests the Fed will be on auto-pilot once it starts cutting, likely by 25 bps every meeting until 3.50% or 3% barring any surprises.