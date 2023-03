It's early days in judging whether the Fed has gone as far as it needs to go

Data on PCE is some good news

We need to balance risk of doing too much versus not doing enough

Data in the last week has not materially changed her view of policy

We will hear from the Fed's Williams, Barkin and Harker all shortly before the US equity close. The only notable thing here for me is that they're starting to talk more about this risks of overdoing it.