- Economy is in a very good place right now
- No preset path for monetary policy
- Won't take a December easing off the table
- What's really elevated is shelter inflation, I'm not seeing evidence of new price pressures
- I think it's important to stay the course
- Doesn't see a big urgency to lower rates but wants to preserve a healthy economy
- There are a lot of special factors in employment data but I see a labor market that's similar to full employment
- Won't speculate about what Trump will do
- Tariffs can be a driver of inflation