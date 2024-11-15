Susan Collins
  • Economy is in a very good place right now
  • No preset path for monetary policy
  • Won't take a December easing off the table
  • What's really elevated is shelter inflation, I'm not seeing evidence of new price pressures
  • I think it's important to stay the course
  • Doesn't see a big urgency to lower rates but wants to preserve a healthy economy
  • There are a lot of special factors in employment data but I see a labor market that's similar to full employment
  • Won't speculate about what Trump will do
  • Tariffs can be a driver of inflation